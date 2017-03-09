Clumsy bag snatcher goes down with victim

A clumsy criminal found himself without a compatriot after he fell trying to snatch a woman’s bag in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Tuesday.

Police say the victim was followed by two men on a motorbike, and when one grabbed for her purse, she fell, taking the snatcher down with her.

The woman received minor injuries and the thief who remained mounted sped off, leaving his klutzy colleague to be nabbed by nearby police.

The bag was returned and police are searching for the driver who fled.

