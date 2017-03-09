Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Clumsy bag snatcher goes down with victim

Clumsy bag snatcher goes down with victim

A clumsy criminal found himself without a compatriot after he fell trying to snatch a woman’s bag in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Tuesday.

Police say the victim was followed by two men on a motorbike, and when one grabbed for her purse, she fell, taking the snatcher down with her.

The woman received minor injuries and the thief who remained mounted sped off, leaving his klutzy colleague to be nabbed by nearby police.

The bag was returned and police are searching for the driver who fled.

NATIONAL POLICE

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.

Phnom Penh eats: Khmer-style snails at The Snack

While foreigners may find the menu at The Snack unusual, the crabs, snails and ambiguously-named "inside of cow" will bring back memories of high school lunches for many Cambodians.