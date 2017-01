Clumsy crook cluster flounders, then flees

It may have been a case of too many cooks in the kitchen for four crooks who unsuccessfully targeted a woman in the capital on Saturday.

The criminal quartet were mounted on two motorbikes, when they approached a third moto and attempted to pinch a purse as they passed.

Instead, all three motos toppled to the ground, prompting three of the thieves to flee on foot while the fourth was left behind to take the blame and the legal penalties.

NOKORWAT