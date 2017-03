Clumsy driver’s plans go right down the drain

The gutter is no place for a swim, but one truck driver found himself there after his vehicle, which was transporting plants to an Amazon Cafe in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district, crashed into a drainage ditch yesterday.

Witnesses say the truck stopped near the cafe to let a car pass before it drove into the guard rails and plunged into the water.

The driver, who swam from the cabin unhurt, blamed faulty brakes.

Hopefully his shower still works.

NOKORWAT