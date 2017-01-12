Search form

Cockfighting contract falls through the cracks

A crew of incorrigible cockfighters was caught up in a crackdown in Battambang on Tuesday, and found to be violating a promise to end the practice.

Police had descended on the gambling den once before, forcing the bloodsport enthusiasts to sign a contract to give up cockfighting in exchange for their freedom.

But this week’s raid saw police detain seven oath-breakers, as well as confiscate 15 motorbikes and four roosters. The repeat offenders now await stricter legal recourse.

