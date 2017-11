Coed loses bookbag to two arm-toting thugs

A Phnom Penh student has a good excuse for not turning in her homework after she was robbed at gunpoint on her way home from school on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was stopped by two thugs on two motos pointing their firearm at her, and screamed to bystanders for help.

As people gathered, the men snatched her backpack and fled, leaving one motorbike behind.

The case was turned over to Meanchey district cops, who began their search for the thieves.

Koh Santepheap