Coffee guy moves from caffeine to amphetamine

A coffee vendor who was providing his customers with a different kind of buzz was arrested for drug dealing on Monday in Kandal.

A successful sting operation surveyed the coffee seller slinging on the side.

Satisfied with their evidence, local police entered the dealer’s home, digging up a package of crystal meth and some smaller baggies for distributing the drug.

The man has since been sent to the district police station for further legal punishment.

POST NEWS