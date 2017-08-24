Coffee lover doesn’t give a frappe, steals sign

A capital java junky got carried away in Tumnop Teuk commune on Tuesday when he was arrested for trying to steal a Cafe Amazon sign.

Police say the man grabbed the advert but was noticed and stopped by people nearby. When cops came, he admitted he was a fan of the chain and wanted the poster to spice up his home.

Knives, medicine and a phone were found in his bag, but he was sent on his way after signing a statement saying he would find better ways to support his favourite brand.

Nokorwat