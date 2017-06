College student fails to outrun five motorbikes

It wasn’t a capital student’s dog, but rather bag snatchers who are to blame for her missing homework as she was ambushed in Daun Penh district on Monday.

Heading home from night class at university the woman was chased by 10 men on five motos until one of the suspects grabbed her satchel and fled.

The confusion caused her to crash and become injured, but she powered through and headed to the station to file a complaint about the theft.

Koh Santepheap