Comeuppance arrives for teen-bilking thief

Preying on the young came back to bite a man who was arrested for stealing a 15-year-old boy’s motorbike in Phnom Penh, on Tuesday.

Police have been looking for the suspect since November when he stole the youngster’s moto after asking for a ride.

The man claimed he dropped some money then rode off when the victim helped him search for it.

Fortunately, the boy bumped into the suspect at a coffee shop and called police to make the arrest.

During questioning, the man said he pawned the moto for $200.

NOKORWAT