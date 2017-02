Competing colleagues keep code of honour

A phone shop owner is happy with his contacts list after his fellow phone sellers helped track down four people on Wednesday suspected of robbing him in the capital.

The shop owner awoke to notice the missing merchandise, and quickly alerted other vendors to look out for anyone selling in bulk.

Sure enough, the criminals came into a competing store to unload the goods and the police were called and sent the group to Phnom Penh municipal court.

nokorwat