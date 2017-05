Concerned citizens help police take down thief

A jewellery thief’s decrepit moto slowed his getaway in Svay Rieng province’s Samrong commune yesterday as police and helpful neighbours bagged him after less than an hour on the run.

The 39-year-old suspect puttered up and snatched a gold necklace from a woman who immediately called for help.

Answering officers aided by considerate citizens caught him in a half hour, escorted him to HQ and returned the pilfered pendant to its proper owner.

nokorwat