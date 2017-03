Conman tricks woman out of house and home

A woman had no place to call home when a construction broker failed to build her house, even after a $140,000 down payment, and was arrested in the capital’s Boeung Trabek commune on Friday.

After getting a complaint from the would-be homeowner, police nabbed the suspect and booked him for failing to follow through with the contract after he collected the initial payment which was meant for building materials.

KOH SANTEPHEAP