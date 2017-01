Cook, caterer caught serving up mess of meth

A cook and his caterer were captured by cops for cooking up a different kind of product in Kampong Thom yesterday.

The drug-dealing duo worked together preparing and serving food for wedding celebrations, but it appears their side job was much more profitable.

Police pinched the pair during a deal, discovering that they were in possession of six large packets of crystal meth.

The slingers have since been sent to the slammer to await further legal consequences.

NOKORWAT