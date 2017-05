Cook is cooked after police raid residence

A cook and his friend didn’t have the right recipe for keeping their drug-dealing operation secret, as it was discovered by cops in Siem Reap province’s Teuk Vil commune on Saturday.

After getting a tip from an undercover agent, cops went to where they were staying, and found a bag of “ice”, smoking paraphernalia, three phones and a motorbike.

Both were arrested, and they are being prepared to be grilled in court.

NOKORWAT