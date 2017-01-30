Cop blames mischief on festive drinking

A police officer decided to celebrate the holidays by engaging in the capital’s two most popular criminal activities on Saturday – drunk driving and phone snatching.

The obliterated officer crashed into a motorist, but rather than offering the civilian compensation, he offered him the end of his nightstick.

Local police descended on the scene to document the situation, prompting the cop to grab their phones and chuck it away. His car was impounded by his colleagues as he noisily protested.

KOH SANTEPHEAP