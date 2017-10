Cops bring in duo selling drugs outside factory

Capital cops could practically smell trouble brewing when they busted two suspects who were dealing drugs outside a cookware factory.

Patrolling near the Boeung Kak II commune plant on Saturday, officers spotted the pair looking shifty.

Sure enough, a search of them netted 19 bags of meth and a Nokia phone.

Both industrial park pushers were sent to headquarters to await charges.

Nokorwat