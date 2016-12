Cops in captial catch carefree moto thief

A 16-year-old decided to start his criminal career early by pinching a motorbike in Kampot on Tuesday, snatching a scooter parked in front of a private residence.

The unhappy victim awoke the following day to find his motorbike missing and called police for assistance. Cops easily tracked down the untrained thief, finding him joyriding around the district free of both guilt and anxiety.

They quickly arrested the teen, who now awaits further legal action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP