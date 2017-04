Cops catch crank user who can’t keep calm

One alleged “ice” dealer just couldn’t play it cool in the capital’s Meanchey district on Tuesday.

Roving police officers spotted the woman acting suspicious near the street at 8pm and stopped her for a search that netted 17 small bags of methamphetamine.

The shady speed-freak was promptly arrested and taken to the station for further legal action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP