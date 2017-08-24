Search form

Cops crack open six-pack of pinchers on Pub Street

Siem Reap policed crashed the party of six pickpockets on Pub Street with a crackdown on their illicit pastime on Tuesday.

After a series of complaints about tourists leaving the strip with empty pockets, cops came in, did a bit of investigating and arrested half a dozen people they suspected of having light fingers.

Sure enough, under questioning they all confessed to having a collection of stolen phones and cash. Police set the provincial court as the next destination for the grafters.

