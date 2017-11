Cops cuff four for fighting after gangs have at it

Four young hooligans were detained on Saturday after authorities in the capital’s Tuol Svay Prey II commune broke up a 10-person co-ed brawl after the weekend’s Water Festival festivities.

Cops say after celebrations were over two rival groups of five, comprising both men and women, started throwing punches until the fight was stopped.

Four boys were cuffed and taken for charges while the wounded were sent to hospital.

Koh Santepheap