Cops puncture drunk’s hopes of fixing flat tyre

A drunk man’s motor skills failed on all fronts when he crashed his Lexus into a divider then tried unsuccessfully to change his punctured tyre before police arrived in the capital’s Daun Penh district yesterday.

The lout smashed his car into the median strip in the wee hours before trying to fix the flat. Unable to properly wield a wrench, he fled on foot, leaving the car behind for police to impound.

nokorwat