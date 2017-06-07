Cops save scared duo from motobike posse

Two men couldn’t tell friend from foe during a chaotic chase on their way home, but avoided serious danger on Monday in the capital’s Phsar Doeum Thkov commune.

Tailed by 20 people on 10 motos brandishing metal pipes, the riders fled, increasing their speed after hearing gunshots from a car following them.

The victims were injured when they ran into a wall, and they started to escape on foot before noticing the car belonged to cops who had fired into the air to scare off the gang of aggressors.

Koh Santepheap