Cops sense something’s up, find stashed sword

Two men had a hard time playing it cool in front of patrolling police in Banteay Meanchey province on Friday.

Roving officers said the duo were acting fishy so they called them over for questioning.

The cops were right to trust their instincts as the duo, who had an illegal sword with them, turned out to be wanted men.

The criminal comrades ultimately confessed to a January burglary that netted them $15,000 and a computer, and were sent to provincial court.

KOH SANTEPHEAP