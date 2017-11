Cops stop thief on moto who victimised bike rider

Just as paper beats rock and rock trumps scissors, in a capital bag snatching on Saturday moto beat bicycle, but cops won it all by taking down the thief.

A man was out for a pedal-powered jaunt in Sen Sok district when the suspect came and ripped away his satchel.

Falling to the ground he called out for intervention and nearby cops quickly came and cornered the culprit.

The bag was returned while the perp was cuffed and hauled to headquarters.

Koh Santepheap