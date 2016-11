Cops welcome fugitive home with handcuffs

A fugitive who figured three months was enough time for the heat to die down, made a miscalculation that got him burned on Friday.

The flighty burglar fled Kampong Thom province for Oddar Meanchey three months ago when police were hot on his trail.

This week, unsuccessfully counting on a short memory span, he returned to a cold welcome from cops, who arrested him and confiscated his AK-47.

ANN