Counterfeit cash lands smoker in slammer

Fake money led to very real trouble for a man who allegedly used counterfeit cash to buy cigarettes and was quickly arrested in Kampong Speu on Monday.

Police say the 28-year-old bought a pack of smokes with a faux $10 bill, but the wary seller saw the note was fake almost immediately.

Police managed to catch up to the suspect and brought him to the station, where he allegedly confessed.

RASMEI KAMPUCHEA