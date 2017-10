Couple arrested after jeweller tests their metal

The adage “All that glitters is not gold” never rang more true for a Kandal province goldsmith than on Tuesday when a pair of fraudsters tried to hoodwink him.

The man and woman tried to pawn a bracelet at his shop for $300. But alarm bells rang for the man, who tested the trinket and found it was a fake.

He alerted the police, who arrested the duo after turning out their pockets to find a stash of four fake bracelets and a fake ring.

DAP