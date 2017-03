Couple hurt in accident after gang chases them

The thrill of the chase didn’t seem so thrilling for a man trailed and assaulted by a hostile gang of 10 in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district on Tuesday.

The victim was on a leisurely ride with his girlfriend when the posse swarmed the moto, striking him with rocks and belts, and fleeing after he bumped into another bike and fell.

The girlfriend injured her leg while the man was injured in the head. He told police he only wanted compensation for the damage his moto sustained.

