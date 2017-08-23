Couple pull piece after minor fender bender

Search form

Everyone has their own tactics for settling a disagreement, but a capital couple’s was drastic when they allegedly pulled a gun after a minor traffic collision on Monday.

Witnesses say a motorbike was trying to pass a car in Meanchey district when they clipped each other.

According to bystanders, the couple exited the car packing heat, and rejected the rider’s demands for $50 in compensation.

When cops arrived the lovebirds denied brandishing a weapon and both vehicles were impounded until an agreement could be worked out.

Koh Santepheap

