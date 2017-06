Cow burglars steered in right direction too late

Taking care of a pilfered pet proved troublesome for three Battambang teens who were arrested in Chrey commune on Saturday after they stole a cow.

The suspects, aged 13 to 19, nabbed the beast while the owner was asleep and were tracked down after police received the complaint.

The suspects confessed, saying they had already returned the bull to its rightful owner. Regardless they were taken in and given a court date.

Koh Santepheap