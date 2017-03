Cowardly cattle rustler loses nerve – and loot

Police think the pressure of being on the lam may have caused a thief to abandon some stolen buffalo in Pursat province’s Chamroeun Phal commune on Friday.

Villagers and police were recruited when a farmer noticed two buffalos were missing, with villagers finding one nearby and police locating the other alone in a rice field.

Authorities suspected that the cattle rustler knew he was at the end of his tether and abandoned his bovine contraband. Both were returned promptly home.

NOKORWAT