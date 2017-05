Crash at the intersection of His Fault and His Fault

Things were resolved less amicably by two other capital drivers who collided in front of a barbecue restaurant in Chamkarmon district and were unable to agree on compensation on Monday.

Running into each other at an intersection, both cars received damage, and when police showed up the drivers both pointed their fingers at the other.

Rather than grilling them at the station, cops resolved to impound both rides and press on according to the law.

Koh Santepheap