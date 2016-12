Crazy driver crashes Kampong Speu dinner, literally

A reckless driver was sent to jail in Kampong Speu province for spontaneously creating a drive-thru at a local eatery late on Tuesday night.

The wild driver ploughed through three motorcycles parked outside the restaurant, rudely interrupting the owners’ dinner.

He then tried to flee the scene but was hampered by a flat tyre. The angry moto owners quickly apprehended him and handed him over to the local police, who are still trying to determine if he was pickled.

KOH SANTEPHEAP