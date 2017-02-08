Creeping crook’s plot comes crashing down

A thief took wedding crashing to the next level in Prey Veng in the wee hours on Monday.

Police say the victims were still celebrating and drinking the day after their wedding when they heard a crashing sound about midnight.

Checking the room where the wedding gifts were kept, they found the suspect, before locking the doors to the room and calling police.

The haplessly trapped criminal confessed he wanted to steal the money but fell through the roof while trying to get inside.

KOH SANTEPHEAP