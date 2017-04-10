Criminal code rule No1: don’t rip off the police

Two bag snatchers chose the wrong victim when they grabbed a deputy police chief’s purse in the capital’s Boeung Kak I commune on Thursday.

Police say their colleague was on her way to work when the duo pulled close on a moto and made off with her bag containing a $950 diamond ring, $210 in cash, a phone and some documents.

Consulting nearby CCTV cameras, officers ID’d the perps, went to the guesthouse where they were staying and arrested a total of 10 suspects.

However, though there was no word as to whether the pricey loot was recovered.

FRESH NEWS