Crooked cowboy crew caught by clever cops

A man in Pursat province didn’t have to wait long for the cow – or calf – to come home on Wednesday.

Police say they received a complaint from the victim that his 11-month-old cow was missing from a rice paddy near his house.

On a hunch, police stopped by the home of the local cow dealer and found three men trying to sell the kidnapped calf.

The thieves were arrested and will be sent to provincial court.

NOKORWAT