Crowded kitchen filled with crooks, not cooks

Police suspicions were raised on Sunday by too many cooks in the kitchen at a Kampong Speu rental room-turned-drug den.

Cops on the stakeout watched as 10 unsavoury figures entered a home they had long suspected of doubling as a drug hub.

Finally making their move, they stormed the premises, finding all 10 men huddled in the kitchen cooking up a different kind of meal.

The whole gang was apprehended, while authorities confiscated five motorbikes and a bag of meth.

KOH SANTEPHEAP