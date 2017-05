Cruddy conditions cause nasty crash in capital

Road conditions took a turn for the worse during Wednesday’s downpour in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district, leading to a head-on collision between two motorbikes.

Both drivers one carrying two passengers, the other one veered too late and slammed into each other on the slippery street.

Two riders got only minor injuries, but three were taken to the hospital and police impounded both scooters at the station to wait for further action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP