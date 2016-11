Cruising crook cuts convo short in capital

IT was déjà vu in Dangkor district as another woman fell victim to yet another phone snatching on Monday.

The woman was recklessly talking on the phone while driving her motorbike, prompting a robber to teach her a lesson in road safety.

The thief successfully took the phone, but was spotted speeding away by local police. The cops gave chase, catching the crook and recovering the pilfered phone.

Koh Santeheap