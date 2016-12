Crummy driver lucks out with croupier crash

Two casino workers were left behind by lady luck when a car rear-ended them on their way home from work in Banteay Meanchey province on Wednesday.

The duo was driving side by side when a sloppy motorist slammed into them, sending them soaring off their motorbikes.

Police promptly arrived at the scene, immediately sending the injured parties to the hospital and dragging the driver to the station to face charges.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY