Crusading monk chases food seller from school

A loud-mouthed monk chased a terrified teacher away from her schoolyard stall on Tuesday night, accusing her of running a drug den.

The clergyman, wielding a loud speaker, evicted the woman from the primary school within a pagoda in Phnom Penh’s Chbar Ampov district.

The educator, however, explained she had taught at the school for three decades and used the stall to sell food. She said the “junkies” who raised the monk’s ire were a local homeless family who guarded the stand at night.

Local authorities arrived, though the conflict remained unresolved.

Koh Santepheap