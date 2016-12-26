Search form

A customer gives sex worker involuntary tip

A sex worker was arrested in Phnom Penh on Friday, for allegedly secretly overcharging her tourist customer to the tune of $2,300.

The post-coital crime occurred one week ago when the woman found the cash among her client’s possessions.

The foreigner immediately filed a complaint with local cops, who spent the intervening time tracking the trickster down.

When they did finally catch up with the pilfering pro, she informed police that she spent all two grand of her plunder in just seven days. KAMPUCHEA THMEY

