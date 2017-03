Dam good work: Thieves foiled by local villagers

Two trespassers found themselves up a creek without a paddle when residents of the capital’s Kraing Pongro commune caught them trying to steal equipment from a hydropower dam on Friday.

The suspects were spotted by bystanders trying to break down a door to the dam.

When the observers called for help, the suspects began to flee, but one fell and neighbours managed to subdue the other. Both were sent to district police.

NOKORWAT