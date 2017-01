Damsel not in distress as she thwarts thieves

A quick-witted student got off relatively light after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday night in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district.

The young woman was heading home from school on her motorcycle when two men stopped her and brandished a gun.

Not one to just give up, however, the woman turned off her moto, threw the key away and began shouting for help.

The flustered duo fled with her backpack instead, and the victim filed a complaint with the police the following morning.

NOKORWAT