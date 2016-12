Dangerous dame dopes dessert then robs beau

They say love is like a drug, which was especially true for one lover whose looting lady dosed him and robbed him in Preah Vihear province on Sunday.

The newly wooed woman waited only two weeks before deciding she would rather have a little extra cash than a boyfriend.

The victim said the villainous vixen fed him a durgged dessert while they were staying together in a guesthouse. He woke up the next morning with a lighter wallet and no girlfriend in sight. KAMPUCHEA THMEY