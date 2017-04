Dangerous duo on the mend in Kandal hospital

Two men were left with injuries after deciding to go against the grain in the entirely wrong fashion: by zipping into oncoming traffic in Kandal province’s Takhmao town.

Ignoring the general rules of traffic flow, the moto driver veered into the other lane and into an oncoming motorist, who drove away after the crash, leaving the riders with injuries.

The damaged duo was sent to the hospital and police took their bike to the station for legal action.

NOKORWAT