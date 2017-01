Dastardly duo detained for brace of burglaries

Trouble came in doubles for police in Meanchey district yesterday. After receiving a complaint from a seller who was robbed, the hunt was on for two suspects who were later found and arrested near Stung Meanchey’s sky bridge.

While booking the perps, police realised they had arrested the same men on theft charges three days prior, who were released after being educated. Strike two means the twin bandits will be sent to court.

NOKORWAT