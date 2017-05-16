Search form

Date night interrupted by easily offended duo

Two couples refused to let attackers ruin their double date in Phnom Penh on Saturday, despite being chased by two surly locals.

While on their way to a night-time hangout spot, the four riders were followed near Wat Phnom by two who started kicking the couples and whipping them with belts, ultimately causing a couple to crash.

When cops showed up, the suspects said they getting revenge for what they said were unwanted looks. Feeling lenient, the lovebirds didn’t file a complaint, but asked authorities to “educate” the duo.

Koh Santepheap

