Date night ruined when boyfriend pistol-whipped

A man's date turned disastrous on Tuesday, when he got walloped by pistol-wielding thieves who pinched his ride in Phnom Penh’s Boeung Tompun commune.

Returning from an evening at Aeon Mall, the couple were approached behind a pagoda by four men who clocked the boyfriend with a pistol and made off with his scooter.

Left with a bloody head instead of a goodnight kiss, the victim filed a complaint about the theft with the police.

CEN