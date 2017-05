Dealer forgets to fess to the JFK assassination

Honesty may honestly not have been the best policy for an addict stopped by police and who confessed to his crimes on Saturday in the capital’s Stung Meanchey commune.

Patrolling cops stopped the suspect, who tried unsuccessfully to flee, and found drugs and lock-cracking tools on him.

Allegedly admitting he was on the hunt for a motorbike he could steal and that he bought the drugs for personal use, the candid criminal was booked and taken to the station.

RASMEI KAMPUCHEA